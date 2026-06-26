Blue-White Stripes Common Frozen-Treat Decor, TTAB Says

By Ivan Moreno ( June 26, 2026, 4:12 PM EDT) -- Ralph's Famous Italian Ices Franchise Corp. cannot register as a trademark the blue-and-white vertical stripe pattern used on its shops, packaging and marketing materials, the Trademark Trial and Appeal Board ruled in a precedential opinion that found the pattern too common in the frozen-dessert, beverage and restaurant fields....
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