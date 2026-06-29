NY Judicial Watchdog Reelects Leaders Unanimously
By Andrea Keckley ( June 29, 2026, 1:31 PM EDT) -- New York's judicial watchdog has announced it unanimously reelected Manhattan law firm Belluck Law founder Joseph W. Belluck as its chair and New York State Bar Association President Taa Grays as vice chair during a recent meeting....
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