King & Spalding Insists On Fraud Suit Pause Amid 'Conflicts'

By Brian Steele ( June 26, 2026, 7:14 PM EDT) -- King & Spalding LLP has urged a Connecticut state court to keep its involvement in a $300 million fraud lawsuit on hold while it challenges the denial of its attorneys' withdrawal from representing several individual defendants, citing "serious, nonwaivable conflicts of interest" that will prevent the firm from proceeding....
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