Summer Camps Get OK For Speedy Sale, Ch. 11 Funding

By Hilary Russ ( June 26, 2026, 8:59 PM EDT) -- Dozens of U.S. summer camps can race toward a sale after their bankrupt owner SIMAD Holdings won approval on Friday to solicit bids by July 17, over the strenuous objection of the largest unsecured creditor in the chaotic Chapter 11 case....
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