Louis Vuitton Wins Sanctions In Conn. Flea Market IP Fight

By Hailey Konnath ( June 26, 2026, 9:27 PM EDT) -- A Connecticut federal judge on Friday agreed to sanction a New Haven flea market operator accused of continuing to sell counterfeit Louis Vuitton goods despite a 2018 settlement in which it agreed to stop, finding that the operator failed to comply with a discovery order in a timely manner....
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