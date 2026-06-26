ITC Votes To Tee Up Duties For Korean Chemical Imports

By Dylan Moroses ( June 26, 2026, 4:41 PM EDT) -- The U.S. International Trade Commission found Friday certain monomers and oligomers imported from South Korea that were determined to be selling at less than fair value are harming domestic producers, teeing up duties to be ordered on those goods....
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