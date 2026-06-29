BNY Mellon Investors Can Appeal Loss In Self-Dealing Suit
By Katryna Perera ( June 29, 2026, 6:44 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania federal judge has granted two Bank of New York Mellon investors' bid to appeal an order dismissing their claims that the bank breached investment management agreements by investing in underperforming mutual funds with which it was affiliated....
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