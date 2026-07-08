Pregnancy Bias Suits Highlight EEOC's Expanding Reach

By Allegra Lawrence-Hardy, Lisa Haldar, and Kevin Wender ( July 8, 2026, 5:50 PM EDT) -- Pregnancy discrimination claims have long carried legal risk for employers. But recent U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission enforcement actions signal a broader shift in how those risks are evaluated following the enactment of the Pregnant Workers Fairness Act, which expanded employer obligations in meaningful ways....
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