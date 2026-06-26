Employment Authority: Amazon Row May Spark Cemex Test

Law360 ( June 26, 2026, 8:59 PM EDT) -- Law360 Employment Authority covers the biggest employment cases and trends. Catch up this week with coverage on how an ongoing bargaining dispute between Amazon and the Teamsters may have created a path to review a Biden-era bargaining order standard, the unanswered questions arising from a New York Court of Appeals decision on age limits for state judges, and how the Ninth Circuit is currently considering whether an employee can consent to arbitrate a dispute if they don't open emails with arbitration opt-out instructions....