Employment Authority: Amazon Row May Spark Cemex Test

Law360 ( June 26, 2026, 8:59 PM EDT) -- Law360 Employment Authority covers the biggest employment cases and trends. Catch up this week with coverage on how an ongoing bargaining dispute between Amazon and the Teamsters may have created a path to review a Biden-era bargaining order standard, the unanswered questions arising from a New York Court of Appeals decision on age limits for state judges, and how the Ninth Circuit is currently considering whether an employee can consent to arbitrate a dispute if they don't open emails with arbitration opt-out instructions....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.