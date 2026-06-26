Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

US Coverage

Law360 Authority | Deep News & Analysis

Global Coverage

Law360 Pulse | The Business of Law

Mealeys

MLex

Roundup

Employment Authority: Amazon Row May Spark Cemex Test

Law360 ( June 26, 2026, 8:59 PM EDT) -- Law360 Employment Authority covers the biggest employment cases and trends. Catch up this week with coverage on how an ongoing bargaining dispute between Amazon and the Teamsters may have created a path to review a Biden-era bargaining order standard, the unanswered questions arising from a New York Court of Appeals decision on age limits for state judges, and how the Ninth Circuit is currently considering whether an employee can consent to arbitrate a dispute if they don't open emails with arbitration opt-out instructions....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies