Wash. County Judge Admonished For Post-Recusal Orders

By Rachel Riley ( June 26, 2026, 9:13 PM EDT) -- The Washington State Commission on Judicial Conduct has admonished a Spokane County district court judge for walking back orders in a probation case after recusing herself in response to defense counsel's concerns that she had previously represented the defendant as an attorney, according to a Friday stipulation....
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