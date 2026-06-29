Orrick-Led Ipsen To Buy US Cancer Biz For Up To $1.75B
By Dawood Fakhir ( June 29, 2026, 4:25 PM BST) -- French biopharmaceutical company Ipsen said Monday that it has agreed to acquire cancer-focused pharma business Kartos Therapeutics Inc. for up to $1.75 billion to expand its blood oncology drugs portfolio....
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