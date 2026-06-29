DC Ethics Counsel Conflicted In Ethics Case, DOJ Atty Says

By Emily Sawicki ( June 29, 2026, 3:25 PM EDT) -- A former interim U.S. attorney for Washington, D.C., is urging the D.C. federal court to disqualify the District of Columbia ethics counsel from pursuing an ethics case against him, arguing that the attorney and another lawyer from his office are conflicted and that their impartiality is in question....
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