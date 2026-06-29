Mich. Justices Say Murder Trial Needed Manslaughter Option

Law360 (June 29, 2026, 4:34 PM EDT) --
A split Michigan Supreme Court
has ordered a new trial for a man convicted of murder for a stabbing that followed a bar fight, ruling the jury in the case should have been instructed on the lesser charge of voluntary manslaughter.
The state's high court held in a 4-3 decision Friday that jurors in the first trial of Kristopher Harlan Joesel should have been given the instruction because the defendant was able to successfully prove he was not given adequate time to cool off before stabbing a woman during an altercation.
"Here, we cannot conclude as a matter of law that defendant had sufficient time to control his passions such that the issue was properly withheld from jury consideration," according to the majority's unsigned order
. "Because a rational review of the evidence supports each prong of the voluntary-manslaughter test, the trial court erred by refusing to provide a voluntary-manslaughter instruction."
The high court noted three people were needed to restrain Joesel following a physical altercation inside a bar that was located across the street from his apartment. Joesel returned to the apartment building after being ejected from the bar and retrieved a long fixed-blade knife.
He came back to the bar with the knife and began slashing tires on cars in the bar's parking lot that he believed at the time were empty. One of the cars was occupied by Manuel Suarez and his girlfriend, Laura Sanchez, who confronted Joesel after he slashed the vehicle's tires.
Joesel left the parking lot and returned to his apartment, and Sanchez attempted to follow him into his building to confront him about the tire slashing. Sanchez was unable to access the building because of a security device, and she returned to the parking lot where she stood with a group of patrons.
Joesel again returned to the bar while the patrons were in the parking lot, attempting to retrieve a cell phone he had left during the altercation inside the bar. The patrons recognized Joesel and Sanchez again attempted to confront him about the tire slashing.
Sanchez gained access to the apartment building, and following an exchange of words, Joesel stabbed her twice in the chest and leg. Another bar patron who followed Sanchez into the apartment building attempted to help, and after paramedics were called, Sanchez died from the stabbing, according to the order.
The Michigan Supreme Court said that although prosecutors charged Joesel with open murder, his confrontation with Sanchez had lasted less than five seconds. Joesel requested at trial that a self-defense instruction and a voluntary manslaughter instruction be provided to the jury, both of which were denied by a state trial court.
The lower court instead provided an instruction for first and second-degree murder and allowed a jury to select the degree it felt applied to the case. A jury acquitted Joesel on first-degree murder charges but ultimately convicted him of second degree murder for the stabbing.
Chip Chamberlain, who is representing Joesel, praised the state high court's decision in a telephone interview with Law360, saying the majority correctly applied Michigan law to his client's case.
"Needless to say, we're pleased, and it adequately addressed the legal standard in Michigan," Chamberlain said. Joesel "met all the requirements of voluntary manslaughter, and what the trial court and court of appeals appeared to have done is stepped in the shoes of a jury."
Joesel appealed the denial of the jury instructions, and a divided Michigan Court of Appeals upheld the conviction. The appeals court held that because Joesel was not "acting under the influence of passion," he should not be given the voluntary manslaughter instruction.
The conviction was appealed to the Michigan Supreme Court, which held a review of the so-called voluntary manslaughter test proved Joesel should have been given the instruction. The majority of justices determined that Joesel did not have sufficient time to cool off, and that because Sanchez followed Joesel to his apartment twice, he was likely already upset and in the heat of the moment, according to the order.
The majority stressed that while a jury could reject the voluntary manslaughter charge based on the evidence, Joesel should have a chance to build his case. The justices held that because Joesel could prove he had acted quickly and in the heat of an argument, the voluntary manslaughter instruction should be given to the jury.
Justice Richard H. Bernstein authored a dissent, in which he said Joesel was given ample time to cool off from the altercation and should not be given the manslaughter instruction. The dissent noted that even if the trial court made a mistake by not allowing the instruction, it was unlikely to have an impact on the outcome of the trial.
"The majority errs in focusing on defendant's subjective state of mind," according to the dissent. "Defendant simply has not demonstrated either that a single shove was adequately provoking to a reasonable person or that Sanchez's actions placed him in a heat of passion."
Justices Brian K. Zahra and Elizabeth M. Welch joined the dissent, with Justice Welch joining only a portion of Justice Bernstein's opinion. Justice Welch authored a brief separate opinion advocating for the court to clear up a restitution question in Joesel's case.
The state is represented by Heather Halub Bloomquist of the Muskegon County Prosecutor's Office.
Joesel is represented by Chip Chamberlain Jr.
The case is People of the State of Michigan
v. Joesel, case number 167705-6, in the Michigan State Supreme Court.
--Editing by Covey Son.
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