Professor Hits EMU With Gender Pay Disparity Suit

By Melanie Dorsey ( June 29, 2026, 4:36 PM EDT) -- An Eastern Michigan University interior design professor has sued the university and its board of regents in Michigan federal court, alleging the school systematically paid female faculty less than similarly situated male professors and then refused to correct the disparity after she sought a salary adjustment....
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