Fed. Circ. Declines WDTX Transfer Bid In Crypto Patent Case
By Elliot Weld ( June 29, 2026, 5:55 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit on Monday refused to back cryptocurrency mining company Core Scientific Inc.'s bid to move a case accusing it of infringing cryptography patents to the Western District of Texas, rejecting Core's arguments that it had clearly shown a transfer was necessary and that a magistrate judge had committed legal errors in disagreeing....
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