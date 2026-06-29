Board Reins In Asylum Credibility Findings Based On Candor
By Britain Eakin ( June 29, 2026, 4:59 PM EDT) -- The Board of Immigration Appeals ruled Monday that immigration judges can't find noncitizens credible solely based on their candidness about having previously lied to obtain immigration benefits....
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