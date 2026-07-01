How DOJ Is Approaching Monitorship After Signaling Limits

By Jeffrey Chemerinsky and Michael McCarthy ( July 1, 2026, 10:38 AM EDT) -- More than three months after the U.S. Department of Justice issued its first-ever departmentwide corporate enforcement policy March 10, the contours of its approach to corporate monitorships are becoming clearer. The policy appeared to cement last year's shift by rewarding voluntary self-disclosure, cooperation and remediation, while signaling that independent monitors should be imposed only in limited circumstances....
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