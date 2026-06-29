3 Firms Build $752M Sale Of Cardinal Natural Gas Businesses

By Jade Martinez-Pogue ( June 29, 2026, 4:20 PM EDT) -- Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP-led independent midstream energy company Cardinal Midstream Partners LLC on Monday revealed that it has agreed to sell its Cardinal Delaware Basin LLC and Cardinal New Mexico LLC to San Mateo Midstream LLC, led by Baker Botts LLP and O'Melveny & Myers LLP, in a $752 million deal....
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