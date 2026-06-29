Baltimore, Academic Groups Drop Suit Over Trump DEI Orders

By Grace Elletson ( June 29, 2026, 4:15 PM EDT) -- The city of Baltimore and two academic groups have dropped their constitutional challenge to two Trump administration executive orders that sought to cancel diversity, equity and inclusion-related government grants, stating they were content with a Fourth Circuit ruling that clarified the "narrow scope" of the president's directives....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.