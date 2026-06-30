Cannabis Co. Says EEOC Sex Harassment Claims Too Vague
By Mike Curley ( June 30, 2026, 2:16 PM EDT) -- Cannabis giant Ascend Wellness Holdings Inc. is urging an Illinois federal court to throw out claims from the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission alleging that a class of unnamed women employees faced constant sexual harassment, saying the complaint is too vague for the company to be on notice for what it has to defend against....
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