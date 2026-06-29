FCC Set To Block Call Traffic From Telecom Over Robocalls
By Nadia Dreid ( June 29, 2026, 10:07 PM EDT) -- The Federal Communications Commission is ready to block a Denver-based voice call provider from operating in the United States if it doesn't quickly answer the agency's questions about what it's doing to stop illegal robocalls from being transmitted on its network....
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