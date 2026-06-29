Nokia Sues US Over $3 Billion Superfund Cleanup Bill
By Jared Foretek ( June 29, 2026, 8:24 PM EDT) -- Nokia on Monday claimed the federal government wrongly left it on the hook for a disproportionate share of the massive Superfund cleanup of the New Jersey's lower Passaic River in a new lawsuit against the U.S. Department of Justice and U.S. Environmental Protection Agency....
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