Judge Limits Vegas Trip For BigLaw Insider Trading Defendant
By Julie Manganis ( June 29, 2026, 6:57 PM EDT) -- A Massachusetts federal magistrate judge said Monday a defendant described by prosecutors as a "lynchpin" in the BigLaw insider trading case must limit a planned visit to Las Vegas next month to just two nights, saying she also has "concerns about the validity" of a financial statement he provided to obtain a federal defender....
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