SEC Fines Merrill Lynch $7.5M For Unfiled Reports
By Sydney Price ( June 29, 2026, 8:47 PM EDT) -- Bank of America subsidiary Merrill Lynch will pay $7.5 million to settle claims from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that it violated securities laws by failing to further investigate certain transactions processed by its suspicious activity detection system....
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