Moving Organizer Disputes Poaching Claims After Fallout

By Aaron Keller ( June 29, 2026, 10:11 PM EDT) -- A Connecticut federal judge on Monday probed the line between two overlapping trades because a disputed noncompete contract doesn't define either one, hoping to understand a moving company's arguments that a woman it once allegedly described as a partner poached clients, employees and intellectual property before relaunching her own company....
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