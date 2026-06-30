Catholic Group's Land Use Case Headed Back To 6th Circ.
By Susan Smiley ( June 30, 2026, 5:41 PM EDT) -- A Michigan federal judge on Monday refused to reconsider her denial of partial summary judgment for Catholic Healthcare International in its land use suit over Genoa Township's denial of a permit for a religious campus but certified the denial for immediate interlocutory appeal to the Sixth Circuit in an effort to accelerate resolution of the long-running litigation....
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