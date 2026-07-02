Amazon To Pay $2.25M To Settle FCRA Violation Claims
By Aneeta Mathur-Ashton ( July 1, 2026, 4:30 PM EDT) -- Amazon has been ordered to pay $2.25 million in civil penalties to settle allegations that it knowingly violated the Fair Credit Reporting Act by refusing to provide customers with transaction records after their personal information was used by identity thieves to commit fraud....
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