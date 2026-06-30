Calif. Will Lock In Biz Tax Credit Limit, Halve Min. Tax For LLCs

By Maria Koklanaris ( June 30, 2026, 5:36 PM EDT) -- California will expand its sales and use tax base to include prewritten software, make permanent its business tax credit limit and halve the $800 minimum tax for limited liability companies, under the last budget that Gov. Gavin Newsom signed as the state's chief executive....
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