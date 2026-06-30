DOJ Says Mich. Climate Antitrust Claims Are Barred

By Melanie Dorsey ( June 30, 2026, 5:28 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Justice has weighed in on Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel's antitrust lawsuit against some of the world's largest oil companies, arguing much of the state's case is legally barred because Michigan is improperly attempting to regulate climate change through state antitrust law. ...
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