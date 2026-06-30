UCHealth Workers Fight Bid To Toss Wage Suit

By Benjamin Morse ( June 30, 2026, 4:23 PM EDT) -- Two former hospital workers urged a Colorado federal court to keep alive their proposed class and collective action alleging University of Colorado Health shorted hourly employees through a time-rounding policy and denied them required meal and rest breaks, saying their claims are sufficiently detailed to proceed....
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