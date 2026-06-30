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Cannabis Investors Want Arbitration Award Fast-Tracked

By Jarek Rutz ( June 30, 2026, 6:44 PM EDT) -- A group of cannabis investment funds has asked the Delaware Chancery Court to fast-track their bid to confirm a favorable arbitration award and immediately prevent entrepreneur John David Engel and several of his affiliated entities from taking actions that could undermine the award while confirmation proceedings are pending....

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