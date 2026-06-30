Mass. Board Won't Drop Home Value For Flooding Claim

By Sanjay Talwani ( June 30, 2026, 5:32 PM EDT) -- A two-family property in Massachusetts was correctly valued for tax purposes, the state Appellate Tax Board said in an opinion released Tuesday, rejecting the owner's argument that the land was prone to flooding and had no value....
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