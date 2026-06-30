Warren Asks Capital One If CFPB Pick Had Role In Ending Suit

By Jon Hill ( June 30, 2026, 6:43 PM EDT) -- A key Democratic senator is calling on Capital One to say whether its executive Brian Johnson, who is now President Donald Trump's pick to run the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, had any role in getting the agency to drop a major lawsuit against the bank last year....
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