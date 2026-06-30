Income Taxes Drive Slight Boost In Asia-Pacific Tax Ratio

By Jack McLoone ( June 30, 2026, 5:28 PM EDT) -- Increases in income tax collection in the Asia-Pacific region helped drive a modest increase in the region's average ratio of tax to gross domestic product in 2024, the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development said Tuesday, though it still sits well below the OECD average....
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