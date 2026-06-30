Mental Health Nonprofit Hit With RN's Wage Suit Over Breaks

By Melanie Dorsey ( June 30, 2026, 8:27 PM EDT) -- A former Pine Rest Christian Mental Health Services registered nurse filed a proposed collective action on Tuesday accusing the Michigan health provider of shorting hourly workers on overtime pay through automatic meal-break deductions, time-rounding practices, unpaid training and excluded bonuses. ...
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