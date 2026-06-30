Texas Court Sends 4 Asbestos Suits Out Of MDL Court

By Spencer Brewer ( June 30, 2026, 9:42 PM EDT) -- A Texas appeals court on Tuesday found that multiple families of people who died following diagnoses of asbestos-related malignancies can remand their cases back to the courts they initially filed in, saying the multidistrict litigation rules do not apply to their cases....
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