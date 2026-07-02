Seyfarth Adds Fox Rothschild Employment Atty In San Fran

By Grace Elletson ( July 2, 2026, 3:44 PM EDT) -- Seyfarth Shaw has bolstered its labor and employment group with a veteran litigator from Fox Rothschild, bringing on an attorney who plans to utilize his platform at Seyfarth to continue defending employers in expansive bias and wage and hour class actions....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.