Ex-Morgan Lewis Atty Not Restored Over 'Dishonest Conduct'

By P.J. D'Annunzio ( June 30, 2026, 4:41 PM EDT) -- A former Morgan Lewis attorney suspended for his handling of a tax case and making misrepresentations to disciplinary authorities investigating his conduct failed to prove he was morally qualified to return to the practice of law, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court agreed Tuesday....
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