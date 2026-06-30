EEOC Scraps Long-Standing Affirmative Action Guidance

By Anne Cullen ( June 30, 2026, 3:00 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission announced Tuesday it has rescinded several decades-old guidance documents relating to voluntary workplace affirmative action plans, concluding the previous positions were out of step with Title VII of the Civil Rights Act....
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