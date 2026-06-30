EagleBank To Pay $9.7M In Latest DOJ Nonprosecution Deal

By Sarah Jarvis ( June 30, 2026, 9:27 PM EDT) -- EagleBank and its parent company will pay more than $9.7 million under a nonprosecution agreement with the U.S. Department of Justice, admitting to willfully failing to implement an anti-money laundering program and allowing its former CEO's friend to carry out a fraudulent check scheme, the department announced Tuesday....
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