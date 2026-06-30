Claims Full Of 'Fog' Cloud Pa. Nurse's Racial Bias Suit

By Matthew Santoni ( June 30, 2026, 8:47 PM EDT) -- An employment lawsuit argued Tuesday in Pittsburgh could raise questions of a joint employer's obligation to investigate and oppose alleged racial bias by another employer, but a federal judge said the claims were obscured by "a bunch of fog" and sharply challenged the plaintiff's lawyer to state the case more clearly....
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