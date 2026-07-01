Del. Chancery Revives Ex-Partner's Fiduciary Claims

By Jarek Rutz ( July 1, 2026, 4:20 PM EDT) -- A former Saffron Hill venture capital partner can pursue claims that the firm's founders and general partner breached fiduciary duties by restructuring the business to strip him of the value of his carried interest, even as the Delaware Chancery Court dismissed his contract-based claims challenging the same conduct....
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