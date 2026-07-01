5th Circ. Says Vape Co. Deserves Jury Trial For $19K HHS Fine

By Mike Curley ( July 1, 2026, 5:09 PM EDT) -- A split Fifth Circuit panel has thrown out a $19,192 civil penalty against a Texas vape seller issued by the Department of Health and Human Services, saying the company is entitled to a jury trial under the Seventh Amendment and recent U.S. Supreme Court precedent....
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