NC Panel Revives Constitutional Fight Over Vendor Ordinance
By Hayley Fowler ( July 1, 2026, 4:33 PM EDT) -- The ability of local governments to regulate street vendors does not prevent a merchant in the Outer Banks from mounting a constitutional challenge against a city ordinance that restricted her ability to run a pop-up artists market, the North Carolina Court of Appeals said in an opinion switched Tuesday from unpublished to published....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.