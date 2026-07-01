3rd Circ. Nixes Life Term In Fatal Drug Sale Case

By Elizabeth Daley ( July 1, 2026, 4:54 PM EDT) -- The Third Circuit vacated a life sentence issued to a man convicted of selling drugs that ultimately killed the buyer, ruling Wednesday that while his conviction was valid, the lower court improperly considered prior state law drug convictions in fashioning the sentence....
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