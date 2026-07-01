Getty Abandons Shutterstock Buy Amid Spinoff Mandate

By Bryan Koenig ( July 1, 2026, 3:31 PM EDT) -- Getty Images opted to abandon its plans to buy Shutterstock rather than sell its rival's editorial arm, in what United Kingdom antitrust enforcers cast as a course reversal after the companies had previously offered up the divestiture to address concerns that the $3.7 billion merger threatened news content competition....
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