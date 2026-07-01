Panel Upholds Dentist's Conviction In Law Professor's Murder

By Carolina Bolado ( July 1, 2026, 6:10 PM EDT) -- A Florida appeals court on Wednesday upheld the conviction of a periodontist found guilty in the murder-for-hire of Florida State University law professor Dan Markel, finding that the lower court did not err when it denied the defendant's request to move the trial from Tallahassee....
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