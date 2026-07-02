Fla. Panel Nixes Challenge To Order Limiting Expert Payments

By Emily Sawicki ( July 2, 2026, 3:14 PM EDT) -- A Tallahassee public defender may not petition a Florida appellate panel to challenge a circuit court chief judge's administrative order imposing a rate schedule for court-appointed expert compensation that denies payment for sanity evaluations, the panel found, determining that the appeals court lacks jurisdiction over an administrative order....
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