Prior PE Optimism Fades With Slow First Half

By Jade Martinez-Pogue ( July 2, 2026, 1:38 PM EDT) -- While private equity attorneys went into this year with cautious optimism that dealmaking would not see the same uncertainties from 2025, the markets remained choppy as the valuation gap between buyers and sellers made it difficult for parties to transact....
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