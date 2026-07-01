Alibaba Cos. Ink $600M Nonprosecution Deal Over Drug Sales

By Sarah Jarvis ( July 1, 2026, 11:06 PM EDT) -- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. and its U.S.-based payment processor AUS Merchant Services Inc. will avoid prosecution and pay $600 million to end the U.S. Department of Justice's allegations that they allowed merchants to sell and import illegal pharmaceuticals and controlled substances into the U.S., the DOJ announced Wednesday....
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